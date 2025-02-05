Deportation from occupied territory 'strictly prohibited': UN on Gaza

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) UN rights chief Volker Turk insisted Wednesday that deporting people from occupied territory was strictly prohibited, after President Donald Trump's shock proposal for the United States to take over Gaza and resettle its people.

Much of the Gaza Strip was levelled in a 15-month war triggered by Hamas's October 2023 attack on Israel, and Trump has repeatedly claimed credit for sealing a ceasefire agreement that took effect last month.

In a proposal that lacked details on how he would move out more than two million Palestinians or control Gaza, Trump said he would make the war-battered territory "unbelievable" by removing unexploded bombs and rubble, and economically redeveloping it.

"It is crucial that we move towards the next phase of the ceasefire, to release all hostages and arbitrarily detained prisoners, end the war and reconstruct Gaza, with full respect for international humanitarian law and international human rights law," Turk said in a statement.

"The suffering of people in the occupied Palestinian territories and Israel has been unbearable. Palestinians and Israelis need peace and security, on the basis of full dignity and equality."

Turk, the United Nations high commissioner for human rights, said international law was "very clear".

"The right to self-determination is a fundamental principle of international law and must be protected by all states, as the International Court of Justice recently underlined afresh," he said.

"Any forcible transfer in or deportation of people from occupied territory is strictly prohibited."

Trump's proposal to take over the Gaza Strip and resettle its people faced a resounding rejection from Palestinians, middle East leaders and governments elsewhere on Wednesday.

Trump made his announcement to audible gasps during a joint press conference Tuesday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, whom he was hosting at the White House for talks.