Deportations Of Illegal Aliens From US Fell In April To Lowest Level Ever - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th May, 2021) Deportations of illegal immigrants from the United States fell by more than 50 percent to their lowest monthly level ever recorded in April, enforcement data collected by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) revealed on Wednesday.

Arrests of illegal aliens in the United States by ICE officials have declined by more than half under the Biden administration's new rules restricting terms of enforcement, according to records, The Washington Post said.

Customs and Border Protection  data revealed that US border apprehensions soared by more than 70 percent in March. The 172,331 migrant encounters recorded represents the highest monthly total in more than two decades, with the Biden administration on pace to top the previous annual record set in 2019 of over 977,000 apprehensions.

President Joe Biden and other administration officials have said the surge is just a seasonal fluctuation.

