Deputizing for the Foreign Minister, Vice Foreign Minister attends GCC-EU ministerial meeting

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Deputizing for Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji participated in the GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting held at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting was hosted by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and attended by country representatives of the delegations.

The ministerial meeting discussed ways to enhance Gulf-European cooperation.