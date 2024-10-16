Open Menu

Deputizing For The Foreign Minister, Vice Foreign Minister Attends GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 16, 2024 | 06:40 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) Deputizing for Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Eng. Waleed El-Khereiji participated in the GCC-EU Ministerial Meeting held at the European Union headquarters in Brussels.

The meeting was hosted by High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission Josep Borrell, and attended by country representatives of the delegations.

The ministerial meeting discussed ways to enhance Gulf-European cooperation.

