Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan S.G. Berdimuhamedov had a telephone conversation with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A.U. Mamin

A telephone conversation took place between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan S.G. Berdimuhamedov with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A.U. Mamin, during which issues of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic and humanitarian fields were discussed

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th April, 2021) a telephone conversation took place between Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan S.G.

Berdimuhamedov with the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan A.U. Mamin, during which issues of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic and humanitarian fields were discussed.

At the same time, special attention was paid to the implementation of the agreements reached by the Presidents of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan to further strengthen the partnership between the two states in a wide range of areas.



In this context, the parties, in particular, discussed specific ways and forms of expanding trade ties and agreed on mutual visits of delegations of the two countries to hold negotiations on specific projects of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation in the economic sphere.

In conclusion of the telephone conversation, the parties stressed the importance of contacts at the intergovernmental level and expressed their readiness to continue them on a regular basis.