Deputy Chairman Senate foils attempt to stop resolution against Indian occupied Kashmir in Eurasian Conference

NUR SULTAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th September, 2019) Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla foiled Indian attempt to stop submission of resolution against Indian occupied Kashmir in Eurasian Conference at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.Indian delegation agitated during the speech of Senator Saleem Mandviwalla and tried to stop him on highlighting Kashmir issue.Senator Saleem Mandviwalla continues speech and conveyed true picture of Kashmir and human rights violations over there.

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla presented a resolution against Indian brutalities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir in the Eurasian Conference at Nur Sultan, Kazakhstan.Resolution states "We, the leaders and the representatives of the parliaments, gathered in Nur-Sultan, in the 4th Meeting of Speakers of Eurasian Countries' Parliaments Consider oppression and violence against people as unacceptable actions that undermine human rights, freedom, and democracy, which is also against the charter of the United Nations (UN);Senator Saleem Maneviwalla said that "We recognize the oppression and state-led violence in Jammu & Kashmir, Palestine, Myanmar; and other acts of oppression and genocide around the world, as anti-democratic actions that suppress the will and basic rights of the indigenous people;".Senate Resolution states that "We urge the international community in general, and the Eurasian leadership in particular, to openly call upon states/governments concerned to stop committing any inhumane crimes of killing, kidnapping, rape and torture of ethnic communities, and people belonging to different racial and religious backgrounds;"He said that "We reaffirm our commitment to discourage the use of force and to protect the rights of oppressed communities and regions, especially Kashmir, by supporting their democratic right to self-determination".

While addressing the conference Senator Saleem Mandviwalla said that the violent oppression of innocent civilians in Palestine, Kashmir, and unrest in the middle East and elsewhere, are actually the result of undemocratic political objectives that leave no room for cooperation or dialogue with the stakeholders.In particular, the UN Human Rights Chief in her introductory address at the start of the Human Rights Council's latest session, expressed deep concern over the Kashmir violence, and appealed to India to ease the current lockdowns or curfew", he apprised.He also acknowledged the numerous countries, especially China, the US, Turkey, Iran, UAE, Bangladesh, and many others, along with the leading media organizations, for expressing concern over the human rights violation in the Indian-occupied Kashmir."Turkey and Iran expressed "concerns" over the situation and assured "steadfast support" to Pakistan towards its resolution, Senator Saleem Mandviwalla added.