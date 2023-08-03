MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) A deputy chief of Iran's General Staff plans to visit Russia in mid-August to attend the Moscow Conference on International Security, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali told Sputnik.

"Iran will be represented at the level of deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the ambassador said when asked if Iran would attend the conference and the Army-2023 forum.