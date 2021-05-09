UrduPoint.com
Deputy Chief Of Mission At US' Moscow Embassy To Attend May 9 Parade - Spokesperson

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 01:10 AM

Deputy Chief of Mission at US' Moscow Embassy to Attend May 9 Parade - Spokesperson

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2021) Bart Gorman, the deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in Moscow, will attend the Victory Day military parade in the Russian capital on Sunday, an embassy spokesperson said.

"Charge d'Affaires Bart Gorman will Žattend," Rebecca Ross told RIA Novosti.

US Ambassador to Russia returned to the United States last month for discussions with the Biden administration about the relationship between Moscow and Washington after the two countries traded restrictions on citizens.

