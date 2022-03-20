UrduPoint.com

Deputy Commander Of Russian Black Sea Fleet Died In Battle For Mariupol - Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2022 | 09:40 PM

Deputy Commander of Russian Black Sea Fleet Died in Battle for Mariupol - Senator

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2022) Deputy Commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, first rank captain Andrey Paliy died in the battle for Mariupol, a member of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament from Sevastopol, Ekaterina Altabayeva, said on Sunday.

"Sevastopol suffered a heavy, irreparable loss. During the special operation in Ukraine in the battle for the liberation of Mariupol from the Nazis, deputy commander of the Black Sea Fleet, first rank captain Andrey Nikolayevich Paliy died," Altabayeva wrote on Telegram.

The senator expressed her condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, noting that Paliy was a just man that had the love and respect of his subordinates.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk in defending themselves against the aggression of Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation was targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only.

On March 7, the Russian troops have surrounded Mariupol, which had become a base of operation for the nationalist Azov battalion, and began the operation to clear out the city. The offense has been hindered by the fact that the nationalists prevent the evacuation of the local residents and use civilians as human shields while they launch counter attacks at the advancing Russian forces from hospitals, schools and other civilian infrastructure.

