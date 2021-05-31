Deputy Foreign Minister of Mexico to Speak at St. Petersburg Economic Forum - Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st May, 2021) Mexican Deputy Foreign Minister, Marta Delgado, will arrive at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum on June 3 to speak at a plenary session on cooperation between Russia and Latin America, the Mexican embassy in Moscow told Sputnik.

"The Mexican Embassy confirms that Mexico's Deputy Foreign Minister for Multilateral Relations and Human Rights, Marta Delgado, will take part in the St. Petersburg Economic Forum," the diplomatic mission said.

This year's forum will take place in person from June 2-5 at the ExpoForum Convention and Exhibition Center in the Russian city of St. Petersburg. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, the umbrella media organization that includes such brands as Sputnik, RIA Novosti, InoSMI, and Baltnews, among others, is an official media partner of the event.