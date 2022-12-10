Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia Discuss Situation in Syria - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held talks in Istanbul and discussed the situation in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, adding that Ankara stressed the need to implement all the agreements for a political solution.

"During the talks, the parties noted the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria, as well as the need to find a political solution to the crisis in the country on the basis of the road map contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2254. We reaffirmed our determination to fight the terrorist organization PKK / YPG / PYD (Kurdistan Workers' Party, People's Defense Units and Democratic Union Party, all banned in Turkey), which poses an existential threat not only to the territorial integrity of Syria, but also to our national security, and in this context, we expressed the hope that the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed with Russia in October 2019 will be implemented," the ministry said.

The ministry added that "the expansion of the UN cross-border assistance mechanism for Syria plays a vital role in delivering urgent humanitarian assistance to more than 4 million people in need in the country" and noted that it would be useful to continue the assistance through this mechanism.