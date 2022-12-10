UrduPoint.com

Deputy Foreign Ministers Of Turkey, Russia Discuss Situation In Syria - Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2022 | 12:40 PM

Deputy Foreign Ministers of Turkey, Russia Discuss Situation in Syria - Ministry

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2022) Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Onal and Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin held talks in Istanbul and discussed the situation in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, adding that Ankara stressed the need to implement all the agreements for a political solution.

"During the talks, the parties noted the importance of maintaining the territorial integrity and political unity of Syria, as well as the need to find a political solution to the crisis in the country on the basis of the road map contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2254. We reaffirmed our determination to fight the terrorist organization PKK / YPG / PYD (Kurdistan Workers' Party, People's Defense Units and Democratic Union Party, all banned in Turkey), which poses an existential threat not only to the territorial integrity of Syria, but also to our national security, and in this context, we expressed the hope that the provisions of the memorandum of understanding signed with Russia in October 2019 will be implemented," the ministry said.

The ministry added that "the expansion of the UN cross-border assistance mechanism for Syria plays a vital role in delivering urgent humanitarian assistance to more than 4 million people in need in the country" and noted that it would be useful to continue the assistance through this mechanism.

Related Topics

Terrorist Resolution United Nations Syria Russia Turkey Road Ankara Istanbul October 2019 All Unity Foods Limited Million

Recent Stories

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional ta ..

Rana Sanaullah says PDM ready for unconditional talks with opposition

30 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on thre ..

OIC Secretary General arrives in Islamabad on three-day visit

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 December 2022

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th De ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 10th December 2022

3 hours ago
 Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Ex ..

Belarus to Allow Transit of Ukrainian Grain for Exports From Lithuanian Ports - ..

11 hours ago
 Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil go ..

Neymar equals legend Pele's record of 77 Brazil goals

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.