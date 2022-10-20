UrduPoint.com

Deputy From Moldovan Ruling Party Calls For Adoption Of Resolution Against Russia

Muhammad Irfan Published October 20, 2022 | 07:35 PM

Dumitru Alaiba, a member of the Moldovan parliament from the ruling Party of Action and Solidarity, said on Thursday that Chisinau should follow the example of the Council of Europe and adopt a resolution recognizing Russia as a country with a terrorist regime

On October 13, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) adopted a resolution declaring the current Russian regime as "a terrorist one." PACE also called referendums on the accession of new regions to Russia "an affront to international law" and "null and void, with no legal or political effects."

"The Council of Europe has recognized Russia as a country with a terrorist regime. The Estonian parliament has done the same. It is easy to assume that many countries recognize this state as terrorist because they (Russians) commit crimes against civilians in Ukraine every day.

I think that Moldova should take a similar step," Alaiba said at a parliamentary meeting.

Earlier this week, deputies of the Party of Socialists of Moldova paid a working visit to Russia and met with various Russian politicians, which Alaiba called "shameful." The lawmaker expressed the hope that some socialist deputies did not support the decision of their colleagues and would distance themselves from this "shame and betrayal of democratic values."

In February 2022, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to calls for help from the Luhansk and Donetsk breakaway republics. Moldova like many other European countries condemned the move voicing supporting for Ukraine.

