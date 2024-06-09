Deputy Governor Makkah Region Inspects ‘Hajj Lounges’ At Jeddah Airport
Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and Vice Chairman of the Hajj Central Committee Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz has visited the Hajj and Umrah terminal complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport, in Jeddah, to assess the readiness of agencies that serve pilgrims.
The Prince visited 143 passport counters, the 31 customs areas, the health centre, the 24 external loading areas, which cover 35,000 square meters, and the work of security and operational personnel at the airport.
Prince Saud was at the airport when a flight carrying 400 pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative from Surabaya, in the Republic of Indonesia, landed. He also presented gifts to them.
