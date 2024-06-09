Open Menu

Deputy Governor Makkah Region Inspects ‘Hajj Lounges’ At Jeddah Airport

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2024 | 02:20 PM

Deputy governor Makkah region Inspects ‘Hajj Lounges’ at Jeddah Airport

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Governor of Makkah Region, and Vice Chairman of the Hajj Central Committee Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz has visited the Hajj and Umrah terminal complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport, in Jeddah, to assess the readiness of agencies that serve pilgrims.

The Prince visited 143 passport counters, the 31 customs areas, the health centre, the 24 external loading areas, which cover 35,000 square meters, and the work of security and operational personnel at the airport.

Prince Saud was at the airport when a flight carrying 400 pilgrims benefiting from the Makkah Route Initiative from Surabaya, in the Republic of Indonesia, landed. He also presented gifts to them.

Related Topics

Governor Hajj Jeddah Surabaya Makkah Indonesia Saud From Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

6 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

14 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

14 hours ago
 Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

15 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

15 hours ago
Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

15 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

15 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

15 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

15 hours ago
 Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

Lahore-Paris Rally logo launched at Alhamra

15 hours ago
 Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visi ..

Secretary Health of Balochistan, Saleh Baloch visits MSD

15 hours ago

More Stories From World