KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2020) The deputy governor of Afghanistan's eastern Kabul province and his secretary were killed in a bomb blast, the Ministry of Interior Affairs confirmed on Tuesday.

"A magnetic bomb exploded on Hamdullah Mohammadi, the deputy governor for Kabul province, today at 9:40 am [05:40 GMT] , in 4th Makrorian [area] of the 9th district of Kabul province.

Unfortunately, the deputy governor, along with his secretary, were killed, and two of his bodyguards were injured," the ministry said in a statement.