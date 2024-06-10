Deputy Governor of Makkah inspects Holy sites to ensure readiness for Hajj season

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2024) The Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz, inspected several locations in the holy sites to ensure their readiness to receive pilgrims during the Hajj season of 1445 AH.

Director of Public Security, Lieutenant General Mohammed Al-Bassami, and several high-ranking officials accompanied the deputy governor during the inspection tour, SPA reported.

He commenced his visit by inspecting the readiness of the Al-Mashaer Train to transport pilgrims between the holy sites during this Hajj season.

He reviewed the operations and control center's activities, its readiness to operate trains and stations, and the interactive screens containing information about trial operations and crowd management.

This year's Hajj plan aims to transport over two million passengers through more than 2,000 trips over seven days of actual operation.

Moreover, he listened to an explanation about the role of the Facilities Security Forces at Al-Mashaer Train stations and their efforts in organizing pedestrian movement and crowd management at the stations.

These efforts aim to prevent congestion and manage the density of people, with the movement of pedestrians also monitored through the control room to ensure the safety of pilgrims entering the stations.

Additionally, he visited East Arafat Hospital and reviewed the workflow in several departments, including the emergency department, isolation rooms, clinics, intensive care units, operating rooms, and heatstroke treatment units. The hospital has a total bed capacity of 405 beds.

He also visited the Arafat Camps Development Project, a two-story facility executed by the Company of Mutawifs for Pilgrims from African Non-Arab Countries under the supervision of Kidana Development Company, the main developer of the holy sites.

The project aims to enrich the pilgrim service by providing all essential services needed for performing the rituals, making optimal use of space in the holy sites, enhancing service quality, and introducing new innovative services to increase pilgrim comfort and raise the capacity in the holy sites.

Furthermore, he reviewed the first phase of Muzdalifah’s pedestrian road path, which spans 70,000 square meters and can accommodate 60,000 pilgrims. The project includes 10,000 square meters of green spaces and features cooling of pedestrian walkways, climate moderation, humanization of the Al-Mashar Al-Haram Mosque area, visual improvement, eco-friendly products, and year-round sustainability. The project also includes pedestrian paths for the elderly and people with special needs, golf cart paths, service areas, and commercial kiosks.

The deputy governor then visited the mobile field hospital in Muzdalifah, operated by the Ministry of Defense, which contains 50 beds and provides necessary medical services to pilgrims. The hospital includes departments for inpatient care, isolation, heatstroke treatment, critical care, emergency, operating and recovery rooms, radiology, laboratory, and sterilization.

At the end of the tour, Prince Saud bin Mishal chaired a meeting attended by the Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Eng. Abdullah Al-Swaha, the Governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission (CST), Mohammed Altamimi, and several leaders of the digital economy sector.

During the meeting, he was briefed on the preparations of the system for this year's Hajj season, the growth indicators of the communications and technology sector, and the readiness of all plans and the robustness of networks in the holy sites, in coordination with public and private sector entities and the committees overseeing the Hajj season.