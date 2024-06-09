Open Menu

Deputy Governor Of Makkah Region Inspects ‘Hajj Lounges’ At Jeddah Airport

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 09, 2024 | 07:00 PM

Deputy Governor of Makkah region inspects ‘Hajj Lounges’ at Jeddah Airport

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) Deputy Governor of Makkah Region and Vice Chairman of the Hajj Central Committee Prince Saud bin Mishal bin Abdulaziz on Sunday toured the Hajj and Umrah terminal complex at King Abdulaziz International Airport, in Jeddah, to assess the readiness of agencies that serve pilgrims.

The Prince visited 143 passport counters, the 31 customs areas, the health center, the 24 external loading area, which covers 35,000 square meters and the work of security and operational personnel at the airport, SPA reported.

Prince Saud was at the airport as a flight carrying 400 pilgrims benefitting from the Makkah Route Initiative from Surabaya, in the Republic of Indonesia, landed. He presented gifts to them.

Related Topics

Governor Hajj Jeddah Surabaya Makkah Indonesia Saud Sunday From Airport

Recent Stories

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of ma ..

ICC 20 World Cup 2024: Azam Khan dropped out of match between Pakistan and India

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock ho ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, India to lock horns today

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 June 2024

10 hours ago
 Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, ..

Americans oblivious to US historic World Cup win, while Pakistan mourns: NYT com ..

19 hours ago
 ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial req ..

ECP resorts to provincial officers as judicial request stalls: Spokesperson

19 hours ago
Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

Meeting discuss preparations for monsoon season

19 hours ago
 Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, de ..

Hameed Haroon awarded for contributions to art, design, media & cultural

19 hours ago
 Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

Police arrests impostor posing as cop in Hazro

19 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Australia lose two wickets for 70 runs against England

19 hours ago
 AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of ..

AJK PM advises authorities for early provision of due facilities to Muzaffarabad ..

19 hours ago
 Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunda ..

Fresh heat wave to hit entire J&K State from Sunday, June 10: Weather experts pr ..

19 hours ago

More Stories From World