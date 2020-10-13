Deputy Head Doctor at Omsk Hospital Who Treated Navalny to Resign for Personal Reasons

Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy head doctor at the Omsk hospital, who was treating Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in late August, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he decided to resign for personal reasons

OMSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy head doctor at the Omsk hospital, who was treating Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny in late August, told Sputnik on Tuesday that he decided to resign for personal reasons.

"Yes, it is really so. For personal reasons and motives that have nothing to do with any circumstances. I am still here [in this hospital], still working. I think I will stay in Omsk," Kalinichenko said when asked to comment on reports about his dismissal circulating online.

The doctor added that his decision had nothing to do with Navalny.

The Russian opposition figure was hospitalized with suspected poisoning in the Siberian city of Omsk on August 20 after feeling unwell during a domestic flight. While Russian doctors found no traces of poisons in his samples and suggested he could have suffered an abrupt drop of glucose in his blood due to metabolic disbalance, Germany where Navalny was subsequently transported to for treatment claims to have evidence of his poisoning with a nerve agent from the Novichok group.

In response, Russia has demanded that Germany provide evidence and make case materials available to Russian investigators.

Navalny was discharged from the Charite hospital in Berlin on September 23. He has claimed that the Kremlin is behind his poisoning. Russia has slammed the whole case as a plotted conspiracy theory, pointing to multiple inconsistencies in Berlin's statements and the extreme politicization of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW). Last week, the OPCW confirmed Navalny's samples contained traces of a toxic substance, albeit not one of those registered by the organization as prohibited.