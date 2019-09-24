Deputy Head of Czech Military Intelligence Dies in Road Accident

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2019) Deputy Director of the Czech military intelligence Brig. Gen. Milan Jakubu has died in a road accident near the ski resort of Spindleruv Mlyn, spokeswoman for the Military Intelligence Office, Alzbeta Riethofova said Monday.

According to the spokeswoman, Jakubu, 49, was driving a Skoda Rapid on a mountain road on Saturday when his car was hit head-on by a Ford Mustang that was involved in a race with another sports car.

"The general died on the spot, while his 47-year-old female companion was transferred by a helicopter with severe wounds to the regional hospital in the city of Hradec Kralove," Riethofova told reporters.

"Milan Jakubu has devoted his entire professional life to the security of our country and our citizens. It is a tragic irony of fate that his life ended in this way," Director of Czech Military Intelligence Brig. Gen. Jan Beroun said in a written statement later posted on the agency's website.