YUZHNO-SAKHALINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) SAKHALINSK, Russia, August 20 (Sputnik) - Deputy head of the government of Russia's Sakhalin Region Sergey Olontsev has been diagnosed with the coronavirus disease, regional Governor Valery Limarenko said on Thursday.

"Deputy head of the government of the Sakhalin Region Sergey Petrovich Olontsev is on sick leave. He is diagnosed with the coronavirus disease. We wish him soon recovery," the governor wrote in his Telegram channel.

Those who had contacts with Olontsev have been isolated until the results of their tests are ready.

The Sakhalin Region has confirmed 3,752 COVID-19 cases so far, with 2,113 recoveries and no fatalities.