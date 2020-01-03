Deputy Head of Iraqi Shia Militia Killed by Rocket Fire Near Baghdad Airport - Reports

(@imziishan)

BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) Deputy head of Iraq's Shia Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, was killed by the Friday strikes near the Baghdad International Airport, Al Arabiya and Sky news broadcasters reported.

Earlier in the day, the same media outlets reported that the incident had left seven people dead, including Commander of the Quds Force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Maj. Gen. Qasem Soleimani, and five members of the PMF that is responsible for the recent siege of the US Embassy in Baghdad.