Deputy Head Of Ukrainian President's Office Tymoshenko Steps Down

January 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2023) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday fired Kyrylo Tymoshenko as deputy head of his office at the ex-official's own request.

Earlier in the day, Tymoshenko posted a photo of his resignation notice on his Telegram channel, thereby confirming Ukrainian media reports that he had decided to step down.

"Tymoshenko Kyrylo Vladlenovych dismissed from the post of deputy head of the office of the President of Ukraine according to the submitted application," the decree on the website of Zelenskyy's office read.

The second-top official in Zelenskyy's office has been implicated in a number of scandals. In October, Ukrainian media published an investigation which found that Tymoshenko had used a car provided by General Motors for humanitarian needs for business trips. Later, media outlets also reported that Tymoshenko lived in an elite village near Kiev, which media labeled as "the main settlement of Ukrainian millionaires."

