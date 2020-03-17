UrduPoint.com
Deputy Moscow Mayor Refutes Claims Of Plans To Close Russian Capital For Quarantine

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 08:26 PM

Anastasia Rakova, deputy Moscow mayor for social development, refuted on Tuesday media reports saying that the Russian capital will be closed for quarantine amid the coronavirus disease pandemic

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) Anastasia Rakova, deputy Moscow mayor for social development, refuted on Tuesday media reports saying that the Russian capital will be closed for quarantine amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

"As information that Moscow will allegedly be closed for quarantine is spreading in media, I tell you that this is not true. These reports are fake. I ask you to be guided by the official information provided by the emergency response team," Rakova told reporters.

