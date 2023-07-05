Deputy Pentagon Chief Visiting Hawaii to Discuss INDOPACOM Role in Defense Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will travel to Hawaii to discuss the role of the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in the implementation of the National Defense Strategy, spokesperson Eric Pahon said on Wednesday.

"Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks departs in domestic travel to Hawaii today to visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, and U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters. During her visit, the Deputy Secretary will discuss U.S. Indo-Pacific Command actions to implement the 2022 U.S. National Defense Strategy," Pahon said in a statement.

During the visit, Hicks will meet with military leaders, service members and local officials to discuss issues related to innovations, installations, healthcare, and financing.

She will also focus on the Pentagon's relationship with the local community, according to the statement.

Hicks also plans to participate in demonstrations related to Artificial Intelligence projects and visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility to observe the investments being made under the Pentagon's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization plan, which includes the construction of a new dry dock capable of servicing Virginia-class and future fast-attack submarines, the statement added.