Open Menu

Deputy Pentagon Chief Visiting Hawaii To Discuss INDOPACOM Role In Defense Strategy

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Deputy Pentagon Chief Visiting Hawaii to Discuss INDOPACOM Role in Defense Strategy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) US Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks will travel to Hawaii to discuss the role of the Indo-Pacific Command (INDOPACOM) in the implementation of the National Defense Strategy, spokesperson Eric Pahon said on Wednesday.

"Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks departs in domestic travel to Hawaii today to visit U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Headquarters, U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard, and U.S. Army Pacific Headquarters. During her visit, the Deputy Secretary will discuss U.S. Indo-Pacific Command actions to implement the 2022 U.S. National Defense Strategy," Pahon said in a statement.

During the visit, Hicks will meet with military leaders, service members and local officials to discuss issues related to innovations, installations, healthcare, and financing.

She will also focus on the Pentagon's relationship with the local community, according to the statement.

Hicks also plans to participate in demonstrations related to Artificial Intelligence projects and visit Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility to observe the investments being made under the Pentagon's Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization plan, which includes the construction of a new dry dock capable of servicing Virginia-class and future fast-attack submarines, the statement added.

Related Topics

Army Pentagon Visit

Recent Stories

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

PM felicitates US President on Independence Day

8 minutes ago
 RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association o ..

RAKEZ inks MoU with Manufacturers’ Association of Israel to boost industrial c ..

37 minutes ago
 Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for dr ..

Wahab Riaz comes under fire on social media for driving recklessly during Lahore ..

47 minutes ago
 UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Ch ..

UAE to participate in 2023 World Para Athletics Championships in Paris

1 hour ago
 No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML- ..

No conclusive decision in Dubai meetings with PML-N, says Shazia Marri

1 hour ago
 US expresses confidence in policies, programs of P ..

US expresses confidence in policies, programs of Pakistani Govt

2 hours ago
Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

Torrential rainfall in Lahore claims six lives

2 hours ago
 DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early d ..

DHA signs MoU with Axios International for early detection of diseases

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

Sharjah Ruler issues Law organising SSSD

3 hours ago
 AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to be ..

AJP Tour UAE National Jiu-Jitsu Championship to begin Friday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights ..

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches Childhood Insights Lab

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World