Deputy PM Of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel To Visit China
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 22, 2024 | 04:10 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade of Luxembourg Xavier Bettel will visit China from Nov. 24 to 29 at the invitation of Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs, foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian announced here Friday.
Recent Stories
Hamza Shahbaz likely to be assigned key role in federal govt
Gold price goes up by Rs2, 500 per tola in Pakistan
IT exports could exceed $25b through better use of resources: PM Shehbaz
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Bushra Bibi in £190m case
Seven Khawarijs killed in Bannu, Balochistan IBOs
IHC accepts apology of Adiala jail Superintendent in contempt case
PCB appoints Azhar Ali as head of youth development
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 delayed due to Indian stubbornness
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 November 2024
"Sarim Nadeem: Revolutionizing Technology and Empowering Future Innovators"
Gold prices maintain upward trajectory in int’l, local markets
More Stories From World
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test1 minute ago
-
Bumrah leads India fightback as Australia crumble in first Test11 minutes ago
-
Japan government approves $140bn stimulus21 minutes ago
-
One man killed, one injured in Australian helicopter crash31 minutes ago
-
Ukraine parliament scraps session over Russian missile strike threat31 minutes ago
-
New Zealand declares early stages of whooping cough epidemic31 minutes ago
-
Italy, Australia set up Davis Cup semi-final clash1 hour ago
-
Northvolt CEO and co-founder Peter Carlsson resigns2 hours ago
-
UK sanctions Angola's Isabel dos Santos in graft crackdown2 hours ago
-
Locked out: Ireland's housing problem hits home at election2 hours ago
-
German GDP downgraded in new blow for struggling economy2 hours ago
-
Second Australian dies after suspected Laos poisoning2 hours ago