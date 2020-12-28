Deputy Prime Minister Golikova Recommends That Russians Get COVID-19 Vaccine

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday that she would recommend that all Russian citizens get a COVID-19 vaccine

PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKIY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2020) - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday that she would recommend that all Russian citizens get a COVID-19 vaccine.

"I would recommend [to do that] ... Our vaccine Sputnik V has been approved for use for citizens aged 18 and older with no final age limit. In the instructions for use there are certain indications that you need to focus on, but nevertheless, it proved itself quite good enough," Golikova said in comments broadcast by Channel One.

She noted that Russians have the right to voluntary vaccination in accordance with the law on immunization.

Russia has been among the leaders of COVID-19 vaccine development with two of its products, Sputnik V, created by Moscow's Gamaleya Institute, and EpiVacCorona, by the Siberian research center Vector, already in the Phase 3 trials.

Earlier in December, Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the government to launch mass vaccination against the coronavirus. COVID-19 vaccination stations opened in Moscow on December 5. Medical personnel, social service workers and education professionals have been prioritized to have access to the vaccine.