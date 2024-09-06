Deputy Prime Minister meets with UK Minister for Justice

(@FahadShabbir)

LONDON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday spoke with Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice of the United Kingdom Shabana Mahmood.

She is the first Muslim woman to hold this position.

Deputy Prime Minister Dar congratulated Lord Chancellor Mahmood on her historic appointment, saying that her success was a source of pride for all Muslims and Pakistanis in particular. He lauded the role played by 1.7 million British-Pakistanis in fortifying the Pakistan-UK partnership.

He said that he looked forward to working with Lord Chancellor Mahmood to further strengthen the special relationship between Pakistan and the UK for the benefit of both peoples. He invited the Lord Chancellor to visit Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

Lord Chancellor Mahmood thanked the Deputy Prime Minister for his warm message of felicitations. She agreed that the vibrant British-Pakistani community was playing a critical role in enriching the ties between the two countries.