Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman discussed ways to protect human rights in Afghanistan in a political settlement following the swift Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov," Price said in a readout. "They discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political settlement that protects human rights."

The Deputy Secretary thanked the Government of Uzbekistan for facilitating the repatriation of Americans and welcomed continued cooperation on the temporary relocation of vulnerable Afghans.

Afghan military personnel fled to Uzbekistan amid the Taliban terror group's (banned in Russia) takeover in at least 46 US-supplied aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing US officials. Some 585 Afghan service members fled in the aircraft to Uzbekistan, the report said.

The report said the 46 aircraft that flew into Uzbekistan account for a large portion of the Afghan Air Force.