UrduPoint.com

Deputy Secretary Of State Discusses Afghan Rights With Top Uzbek Diplomat - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 11:09 PM

Deputy Secretary of State Discusses Afghan Rights With Top Uzbek Diplomat - State Dept.

Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman discussed ways to protect human rights in Afghanistan in a political settlement following the swift Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Department of State Spokesperson Ned Price said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman discussed ways to protect human rights in Afghanistan in a political settlement following the swift Taliban (banned in Russia) takeover with Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman spoke today with Uzbekistan Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov," Price said in a readout. "They discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the need for an inclusive political settlement that protects human rights."

The Deputy Secretary thanked the Government of Uzbekistan for facilitating the repatriation of Americans and welcomed continued cooperation on the temporary relocation of vulnerable Afghans.

Afghan military personnel fled to Uzbekistan amid the Taliban terror group's (banned in Russia) takeover in at least 46 US-supplied aircraft, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday citing US officials. Some 585 Afghan service members fled in the aircraft to Uzbekistan, the report said.

The report said the 46 aircraft that flew into Uzbekistan account for a large portion of the Afghan Air Force.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Price Sherman Uzbekistan Government

Recent Stories

Missing from action: Five champions out of US Open ..

Missing from action: Five champions out of US Open

56 seconds ago
 Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on Chaudhry Sarwar

Haleem Adil Sheikh calls on Chaudhry Sarwar

58 seconds ago
 Int'l Day of remembrance, tribute to the victims o ..

Int'l Day of remembrance, tribute to the victims of terrorism to be observed on ..

59 seconds ago
 German Businesses Expect Appointment of Gas Transi ..

German Businesses Expect Appointment of Gas Transit Envoy to Expedite Russia-Ukr ..

6 minutes ago
 Role of educated women essential for development o ..

Role of educated women essential for development of country: Governor Balochista ..

6 minutes ago
 Launch of Russian Lunar Mission Postponed to 2022 ..

Launch of Russian Lunar Mission Postponed to 2022 From 2021 - Roscosmos

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.