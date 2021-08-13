UrduPoint.com

Deputy Secretary Sherman, China Ambassador To US Review Tianjin Talks - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Deputy Secretary Sherman, China Ambassador to US Review Tianjin Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and China's new ambassador to Washington Qin Gang have met to review the talks Sherman held with Beijing officials in Tianjin last month, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"On August 12, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with appointed Ambassador from the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the United States Qin Gang to welcome him to Washington, DC," Price said in a readout.

Sherman and Qin reviewed issues from the deputy secretary's meetings with PRC officials in Tianjin last month, the readout said.

Sherman also "expressed the United States' commitment to continuing discussions," Price added.

In the Tianjin talks on July 26, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Sherman that the United States, more than any other country in the world, should think about its own compliance with international rules.

Related Topics

World China Washington Tianjin Beijing Price Sherman United States July August From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

Chief Minister reviews law & order situation

56 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accu ..

Lahore High Court dismisses bail plea of five accused involved in synthetic milk ..

56 minutes ago
 Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allie ..

Lithuanian President Says Data Leak May Hurt Allies

56 minutes ago
 Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib ..

Pakistan worst victim of Afghan war: Farrukh Habib

56 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 ot ..

Covid-19 claims 39 more patients, infects 1,783 others in Sindh

56 minutes ago
 Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call ..

Russian activists jailed on drug charges they call political

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.