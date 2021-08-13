Deputy Secretary Sherman, China Ambassador to US Review Tianjin Talks - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and China's new ambassador to Washington Qin Gang have met to review the talks Sherman held with Beijing officials in Tianjin last month, Department of State Spokesperson Ned price said on Thursday.

"On August 12, Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman met with appointed Ambassador from the People's Republic of China (PRC) to the United States Qin Gang to welcome him to Washington, DC," Price said in a readout.

Sherman and Qin reviewed issues from the deputy secretary's meetings with PRC officials in Tianjin last month, the readout said.

Sherman also "expressed the United States' commitment to continuing discussions," Price added.

In the Tianjin talks on July 26, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Sherman that the United States, more than any other country in the world, should think about its own compliance with international rules.