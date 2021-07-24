Deputy Secretary Sherman to Lead US Delegation at Talks With Russia Next Week - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2021) US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation during the Strategic Stability Dialogue with Russia set to take place on July 28 in Geneva, the US Department of State said in a statement on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Geneva, Switzerland to lead the US delegation's participation in a US-Russia bilateral Strategic Stability Dialogue on July 28, 2021," the statement said.

Sherman will be joined by Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Bonnie Jenkins, the statement added.