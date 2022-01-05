Deputy Secretary Sherman to Lead US Delegation at Geneva Talks With Russia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The US delegation during the strategic stability talks with Russia in Geneva next week will be led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman will lead the US delegation to the strategic stability dialogue next week in Geneva," Price said during a press briefing.

"Deputy Secretary Sherman and other senior leaders will continue to consult closely with allies and partners ahead of that dialogue and after."

The US delegation in Geneva will include representatives of the Defense Department and the National Security Council, a senior administration official said last week.

The US-Russian negotiations on January 10 will be followed by a Russia-NATO Council meeting on the Russian security proposals on January 12 and a summit of Russia and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on January 13.