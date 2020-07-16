UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deputy Speaker Of Moldovan Parliament Presents No-Confidence Motion Against Gov't

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 05:02 PM

Deputy Speaker of Moldovan Parliament Presents No-Confidence Motion Against Gov't

Alexandru Slusari, a deputy chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party and the deputy speaker of the Moldovan parliament, presented on Thursday a motion of no confidence against the Ion Chicu government

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Alexandru Slusari, a deputy chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party and the deputy speaker of the Moldovan parliament, presented on Thursday a motion of no confidence against the Ion Chicu government.

The Dignity and Truth Platform Party lawmakers signed the motion on Tuesday, asking their colleagues to offer their support so that the motion could be registered in parliament. Pro Moldova and the Action and Solidarity Party have supported the initiative.

"We, the undersigned representatives, are putting forward the motion of no confidence against the government's actions. Throughout its activity, the government has violated local laws and constitutional norms," Slusari said, as he presented the motion to the lawmakers, adding that the government has overstepped its authority and failed to perform its duties.

According to the country's law, the motion will be reviewed next week with Prime Minister Chicu and his cabinet present.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Moldova Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Briefing on the results of the visit of the WHO Re ..

12 seconds ago

Germany&#039;s EU Council presidency provides grea ..

6 minutes ago

Oman announces 1,327 new COVID-19 cases

20 minutes ago

MWL, Emirates Fatwa Council to host conference on ..

21 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid, Shamma Al Mazrui participate in yo ..

21 minutes ago

Rupee loses 32 paisas against US dollar

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.