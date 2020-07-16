(@FahadShabbir)

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) Alexandru Slusari, a deputy chairman of the Dignity and Truth Platform Party and the deputy speaker of the Moldovan parliament, presented on Thursday a motion of no confidence against the Ion Chicu government.

The Dignity and Truth Platform Party lawmakers signed the motion on Tuesday, asking their colleagues to offer their support so that the motion could be registered in parliament. Pro Moldova and the Action and Solidarity Party have supported the initiative.

"We, the undersigned representatives, are putting forward the motion of no confidence against the government's actions. Throughout its activity, the government has violated local laws and constitutional norms," Slusari said, as he presented the motion to the lawmakers, adding that the government has overstepped its authority and failed to perform its duties.

According to the country's law, the motion will be reviewed next week with Prime Minister Chicu and his cabinet present.