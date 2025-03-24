Deputy Speaker Of The Shura Council Meets Canadian Ambassador
Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 01:40 PM
DOHA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti met with HE Ambassador of Canada to the State Isabelle Martin.
The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations between the two countries, particularly in parliament related matters and the means to further enhance them.
