Deputy State Secretary Says Ghani No Longer a Figure in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is no longer of relevance a figure in the country, US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said on Wednesday during a press briefing.

"We saw the announcement by the UAE this morning that Ghani had been welcomed by the government, and that is that," Sherman said. "He is no longer a figure in Afghanistan."