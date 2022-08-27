Deputy Traffic Police Chief of Berdyansk Killed by Bomb Blast - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2022) The deputy head of the Berdyansk traffic police in the Russia-controlled Zaporizhzhia Region, Alexander Kolesnikov, passed away after getting injured by a bomb blast, the city authorities told Sputnik on Friday.

An explosive device went off earlier on Friday in Berdyansk near a health center hosting refugees from Mariupol. Kolesnikov was hospitalized with shrapnel wounds. The authorities stated that an explosive device filled with projectiles was planted on a tree near the health center's fence.

"The criminals chose a socially dangerous killing method, and deceased Alexander Kolesnikov was at the location by accident," the city authorities said, noting that the investigation thinks that the attack targeted civilians and Mariupol refugees.

Later in the day, Berdyansk Mayor Alexander Saulenko told Sputnik that the explosive device was planted near a children's playground.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Ukraine has been conducting sabotage and terror acts in the territories that have since come under Russia's control.