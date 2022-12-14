UrduPoint.com

Deputy UK Prime Minister Raab Faces 5 More Bullying Complaints - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published December 14, 2022 | 10:53 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2022) Five more complaints of Deputy UK Prime Minister Dominic Raab's improper behavior and bullying have been submitted to the government, UK news outlets reported on Wednesday.

In November, Raab received three complaints from his former employees accusing him of "creating a culture of fear" and bullying his subordinates. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, in turn, approved Raab's request to investigate the matter, adding that this was "the right course of action."

According to The Guardian, five new complaints refer to Raab's term as justice minister from September 2021-September 2022. Thus, the number of complaints filed by employees of the ministry of justice reached six, while two complaints were submitted by Foreign Office staff members.

"We think it's right that there's an independent process and the investigator looks into these claims thoroughly before coming to view," the spokesperson for the prime minister said, answering the question on how Raab is still in office despite all allegations, as quoted by the news outlet.�

On November 15, Simon McDonald, a former Foreign Office senior civil servant, told reporters that Raab was so rude to his employees during his term as foreign minister that people were "scared to go into his office." On November 23, Sunak appointed employment lawyer Adam Tolley to investigate the complaints, according to media reports.

