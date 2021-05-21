Deputy US Secretary of State to Travel to Brussels, Ankara Next Week - State Dept

Wendy R. Sherman, the Deputy Secretary of State for the US, will be traveling to a number of cities around the world in the coming weeks, with the first two stops being in Brussels and Ankara, the State Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Wendy R. Sherman, the Deputy Secretary of State for the US, will be traveling to a number of cities around the world in the coming weeks, with the first two stops being in Brussels and Ankara, the State Department said on Friday.

"Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman will travel to Brussels, Ankara, Jakarta, Phnom Penh, Bangkok, and Honolulu May 25 to June 4," the State Department said.

Sherman will begin her trip in Brussels, where she is expected to meet with a variety of foreign counterparts representing Belgium, the EU, and NATO to discuss issues including COVID-19 recovery and combating the influence of malign foreign actors.

She will also lead the first meeting of the US-EU Dialogue on China.

Following this, Sherman will travel to Ankara. There, she will engage with various representatives of the Turkish government and civil society to discuss the US-Turkey relationship, particularly within the context of working together as NATO allies.

In addition to these initial destinations, Sherman will travel to Southeast Asia where she will meet with officials in Indonesia, Cambodia, Thailand, and finally, Hawaii.