Gyál, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) When Hungarian retiree Gyula Botos travels to the capital Budapest from the nearby town of Gyal, he tries to avoid the old diesel-powered trains, for fear of arriving very late.

Although Hungary has a dense railway network, critics say years of underinvestment and neglect have taken their toll as priority has been given to expanding the country's motorways.

Detractors complain it is wasting the potential of its railways, a legacy of the Habsburg Empire -- many other countries in the region lack such historical foundations for quality rail services.

But with the Hungarian government reluctant to spend money on its ageing railway infrastructure, residents living on the Lajosmizse-Budapest line, like 66-year-old Botos, resort to driving to a neighbouring town to hop on a faster train.

The diesel trains -- which travel at an average speed of 31 kilometres per hour -- are "so slow, even a small bike can overtake them", Botos told AFP.

"Rail traffic is terribly unreliable," said a passenger on a different line, 54-year-old office worker Ildiko, who declined to give her full name.

She complained that she had experienced delays of several hours at times.

According to Hungary's state railway operator MAV, reported delays added up to 6.9 years to journey times overall last year -- a new record -- with some lines facing more frequent delays than others.

- Seeking votes -

Critics like Bence Kiraly of the passenger advocacy group Mass in Transit, blame Hungary's railway woes on the government's "insufficient" investment, while huge sums are shelled out for its motorways.

Since nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban's return to power in 2010, the government has spent about 5,500 billion forints (nearly $15 million) on motorways, compared with 1,400 billion forints ($3,8 million) on railways, according to the transport ministry.

In the past 15 years, Hungary's motorway network also expanded by almost 50 percent to a total of about 1,870 kilometres (1,160 miles).

Even though the Hungarian state railway company strives for "Western European standards", it faces an uphill battle with railroads and infrastructure in a condition reminiscent of "Balkan countries", said Kiraly.

Some detractors say the infrastructure woes are partially due to calculated political manoeuvres.

"Almost everything is optimised to bring in votes. I'm afraid that under such logic motorways always come out ahead," as they are perceived as "signs of progress", especially in the countryside, former state secretary for transport David Vitezy told AFP.

While the construction of new motorways is financed by taxpayers' money, maintenance and development are often handled by businesses close to Orban.

An ongoing road project estimated at about $750 million in southern Hungary is seen by critics as a prime example of wastefulness. The government claims it will divert freight traffic towards Hungary, drawing increased toll revenues.

- 'Virtually nothing' being invested -

Faced with such criticism, Construction and Transport Minister Janos Lazar has said the government merely "caters to the electorate's demands", which prioritise public roads over "railways and buses".

Lazar said his power to revitalise the creaking rail network was limited.

Having come to office in 2022, he said, "I can't make up in two years for 30" lost years of investment.

The minister has nevertheless vowed to improve railway services by the end of this year, proposing to partially refund tickets in the event of delays, renovate toilets at train stations and buy more modern locomotives.

His main critic Vitezy dismissed the ministry's pledges as "catchy promises" to conceal that the state "spends virtually nothing on railway development".

He also warned that malfunctions could become more common. Over the weekend, a third locomotive in just nine days caught fire.

Electrification of the Lajosmizse-Budapest line has meanwhile been put on hold.

"The plans are ready, it has the building permits... construction could start tomorrow if funds were to be allocated," Vitezy said.

Of the limited railway development work that has been done in recent decades in Hungary, almost all of it has been paid for out of European Union-funded programmes.

Since 2022, Brussels has frozen billions of Euros earmarked for Hungary over corruption and rule-of-law concerns, affecting grants for rail infrastructure development.