UrduPoint.com

Derek Chauvin, Three Other Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Plead 'Not Guilty' To Charges

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 10:50 PM

Derek Chauvin, Three Other Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Plead 'Not Guilty' to Charges

Derek Chauvin and the three other ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd on Tuesday entered pleas of "not guilty" before the US District Court, District of Minnesota

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Derek Chauvin and the three other ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd on Tuesday entered pleas of "not guilty" before the US District Court, District of Minnesota.

Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane all pleaded not guilty to the Federal charges brought against them for their role in the death of Floyd in May of 2020, which sparked worldwide racial justice protests.

Related Topics

Police George May 2020 All Court

Recent Stories

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

37 minutes ago
 UAE leadership determined to empowering national c ..

UAE leadership determined to empowering national cadres&#039; role in driving ec ..

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

Mohamed bin Zayed visits France Wednesday

2 hours ago
 AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Comm ..

AML/CTF Executive Office concludes second PPP Committee meeting

2 hours ago
 China Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological V ..

China Issues Guidelines to Inculcate Ideological Values Through Internet

2 minutes ago
 PTI to win next general election 2023 on performan ..

PTI to win next general election 2023 on performance basis: Zartaj Gul

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.