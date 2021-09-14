Derek Chauvin, Three Other Ex-Minneapolis Police Officers Plead 'Not Guilty' to Charges

Derek Chauvin and the three other ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd on Tuesday entered pleas of "not guilty" before the US District Court, District of Minnesota

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Derek Chauvin and the three other ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with the death of George Floyd on Tuesday entered pleas of "not guilty" before the US District Court, District of Minnesota.

Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane all pleaded not guilty to the Federal charges brought against them for their role in the death of Floyd in May of 2020, which sparked worldwide racial justice protests.