Open Menu

Derince Blast Claims First Fatality With Death Of Hospitalized Victim - Authorities

Sumaira FH Published August 09, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Derince Blast Claims First Fatality With Death of Hospitalized Victim - Authorities

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2023) The explosion near the Turkish major commercial port of Derince in the Kocaeli province has claimed its first fatality after a person hospitalized after the blast passed away, Tahir Buyukakin, the mayor of Kocaeli metropolitan municipality, said on Wednesday.

"I express my condolences to the family of deceased Ekrem Kalkan who was hospitalized after the explosion at the Turkish Grain board elevators," Buyukakın wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Meanwhile, Turkish Minister of Agriculture and Forestry Ibrahim Yumakli said that the explosion will not threaten the country's food security.

"There are many speculations by those who are not experts in this area. Fifteen thousand tonnes of food have been damaged (by the explosion). In Turkey, where 22 million tonnes of food are produced, claims that this will create a threat to our (food) security come from ignorance and lack of knowledge about the issue," the minister told reporters.

A blast hit the port city in western Turkey on Monday, damaging elevators at the moment of loading a vessel with grain and injuring at least 12 people. A source in Turkey's Coast Guard told Sputnik that the explosion did not damage any ships in the port.

Related Topics

Turkey Twitter Agriculture Family From Million

Recent Stories

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi lau ..

Department of Community Development -Abu Dhabi launches second edition of &#039; ..

12 minutes ago
 Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks global ..

Naila Kiani aspires to conquer all 14 peaks globally

21 minutes ago
 Economic stability will be biggest challenge for u ..

Economic stability will be biggest challenge for upcoming NA: Asif

40 minutes ago
 Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

Our economy can't grow with high power tariff: PM

58 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura ..

UAE President receives Emirati photographer Noura Al-Neyadi

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

Babar Azam's devotion to payer wins hearts

2 hours ago
Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commissio ..

Govt enhanced budget of Higher Education Commission: Ahsan

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from ..

Imran Khan's plea in IHC seeking his transfer from Attock to Adiala jail adjourn ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerg ..

Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy attracts 69 emerging technology companies to th ..

4 hours ago
 Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwa ..

Mahira Khan raises voice against 14-year old Rizwana

5 hours ago
 FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhan ..

FIA summons Khawaja Haris for inquiry in Toshakhana case

5 hours ago
 Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President ..

Dissolution of NA: PM to send summary to President today

6 hours ago

More Stories From World