Derince Mayor Says Elevators Damaged in Explosion, Not Container Part

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2023) An explosion damaged elevators in the Turkish port of Derince, not containers, with specialists checking if there are people under the rubble, Mayor Zeki Aygun said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Turkish media reported that a blast hit the port city in western Turkey at about 2:40 a.m. local time (11:40 GMT). A source in the Safiport operator company told Sputnik that the blast did not disrupt the port's operation. The CNN Turk broadcaster said that the blast hit an elevator at the moment of loading a vessel with grain.

"It was a powerful explosion ... however, only two elevators were damaged, the container part of the port was not affected by the explosion, there was minor damage in neighboring houses," Aygun told CNN Turk, adding that specialists are unloading grain from and will check if anyone was there at the time of the explosion.

In total, four people were injured in the blast, the mayor said, adding that the cause of the explosion could be negligence.