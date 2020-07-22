UrduPoint.com
Deripaska Compares Russia's Current Course To Plan Bringing US Out Of Great Depression

Muhammad Irfan 58 seconds ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 07:58 PM

Deripaska Compares Russia's Current Course to Plan Bringing US Out of Great Depression

Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska compared on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin's current course for Russia to late US President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal recovery initiative, which brought the US economy out of the Great Depression in the 1930s, adding that the support shown by Russia's citizens in the recent referendum on constitutional amendments exemplifies the acceptance of the latest direction

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska compared on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin's current course for Russia to late US President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal recovery initiative, which brought the US economy out of the Great Depression in the 1930s, adding that the support shown by Russia's citizens in the recent referendum on constitutional amendments exemplifies the acceptance of the latest direction.

"The results of the referendum, which liberal circles so easily call zeroing, in fact, it seems to me, is nothing more than the acceptance by the majority of Russian society of a new 16-year treaty, like the NEW DEAL program a new treaty proposed by Roosevelt in the 1930s that brought America out of a depression, turning it into a great and prosperous economy for all," Deripaska wrote in his Telegram channel.

According to the businessman, the referendum showed Russians' readiness to give the country's entire governing structure a chance not only the president but also the nearly 1,000 leaders who make strategic decisions for the whole country to provide it with a middle-income economy.

This means an increase in income of 60 percent of the population, which is less than 5,000 Euros ($5,790) per year, to a minimum annual income of 15,000 euros by the end of the 16-year period.

"Of course, this responsibility lies not only with the president but also with all leaders, including heads of private and state-owned companies, members of the government and heads of regions," Deripaska added.

The amendments to Russia's constitution came into force earlier in July after gaining the support of 77.92 percent of people who cast their ballots in the nationwide vote. The turnout was just below 68 percent.

