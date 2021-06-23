Polina Yumasheva, ex-wife of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, sold 2.6 percent of En+ Group to UAE sovereign investment fund Mubadala, thus reducing her stake to 2.58 percent, the Russian energy company said

Yumasheva sold 16,641,700 ordinary shares of the company, the buyer of the shares was Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor from Abu Dhabi.

According to the company's board chairman Lord Gregory Barker, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was duly notified of the sale, which fully complies with the terms of the "Barker plan." Thanks to the implementation of this plan, the US sanctions on the company were lifted in January 2019. One of its key points was the reduction of Deripaska's stake in En+.