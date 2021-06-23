UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Deripaska's Ex-Wife Sells 2.6% Of EN+ Group To UAE's Mubadala - Company

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:27 PM

Deripaska's Ex-Wife Sells 2.6% of EN+ Group to UAE's Mubadala - Company

Polina Yumasheva, ex-wife of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, sold 2.6 percent of En+ Group to UAE sovereign investment fund Mubadala, thus reducing her stake to 2.58 percent, the Russian energy company said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) Polina Yumasheva, ex-wife of Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska, sold 2.6 percent of En+ Group to UAE sovereign investment fund Mubadala, thus reducing her stake to 2.58 percent, the Russian energy company said.

Yumasheva sold 16,641,700 ordinary shares of the company, the buyer of the shares was Mubadala Investment Company, a sovereign investor from Abu Dhabi.

According to the company's board chairman Lord Gregory Barker, the US Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) was duly notified of the sale, which fully complies with the terms of the "Barker plan." Thanks to the implementation of this plan, the US sanctions on the company were lifted in January 2019. One of its key points was the reduction of Deripaska's stake in En+.

Related Topics

Russia UAE Company Abu Dhabi Sale January 2019 From

Recent Stories

FNC Parliamentary Division participates in meeting ..

1 minute ago

LCCI for withdrawal of fee on interbank e-transact ..

3 minutes ago

IT secy, PTA chairman discuss progress on Digital ..

3 minutes ago

New Zealand eye World Test final glory after India ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Breaks June Heat Record With 94.5 Degrees F ..

4 minutes ago

UK Mulls Easing Travel Curbs for People Vaccinated ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.