The Volnoe Delo Foundation, which was established to support social programs and initiatives in Russia, is launching teaching internship programs for bachelors, masters and PhD students to form new scientific and technical elite, Russian businessman and founder Oleg Deripaska said on Thursday

UST-LABINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) - The Volnoe Delo Foundation, which was established to support social programs and initiatives in Russia, is launching teaching internship programs for bachelors, masters and PhD students to form new scientific and technical elite, Russian businessman and founder Oleg Deripaska said on Thursday.

"We will try to give graduates a very high level of teaching education," Deripaska said while attending the Day of Knowledge at the first university lyceum named after Lobachevsky in the Russian city of Ust-Labinsk.

The program is designed for bachelors, masters and PhD students who will work with motivated schoolchildren to achieve high results, the businessman said, adding that the goal of the program is to improve the quality of school teaching of sciences and to contribute to the formation of the future scientific and technical elite in Russia.

According to the foundation, the training will include three different programs, from 3 months for PhD students and up to 2 years for bachelors, with students interning at partner schools during the program.