MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Russian businessman Oleg Deripaska's lawsuit against The Nation, The Telegraph, and The Times is connected with stories that were used to justify the United States ' personal sanctions, a spokesman for Deripaska told Sputnik.

He said that in March 2019, Deripaska had filed a lawsuit against the US Treasury Department in which he appealed the personal sanctions imposed upon him. As justification for the sanctions, the US Treasury essentially refers only to three newspaper articles that were published in foreign media more than 10 years ago, the spokesman added.

"Under the guise of established facts, these articles set forth unfounded accusations against Deripaska made by his rivals, as well as rumors and conjectures. These charges have never been confirmed in court and are not true," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the day, the Arbitral Tribunal of the Krasnodar Territory registered the lawsuit, which was filed by the Russian business mogul, against the three media outlets that published the news pieces.

"The current procedural law provides for the right of a Russian citizen to protect his business reputation in a legal dispute with foreign media in a Russian court at his place of residence. In this regard, a lawsuit against The Nation, The Telegraph and The Times was filed with the Arbitration Court of the Krasnodar Territory," he said.

Last April, the United States imposed sanctions on Deripaska, and entities in which he owns stakes, for his alleged links to the Russian government, which Washington referred to as "malign activities."

In January, the sanctions on Deripaska's companies were lifted after the businesses agreed to undertake structural reforms to reduce the mogul's stakes in them.