MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Washington Post's article alleging that the searches in the houses of the relatives of businessman Oleg Deripaska in the United States are connected with a criminal investigation is not true, the businessman's spokesperson told Sputnik.

The Washington Post reported that FBI officers on Tuesday had searched a home associated with Deripaska as part of an unspecified criminal investigation into the activities of a man who had not been to the United States for several years.

"No, this is not true. The orders are connected with sanctions," the spokesperson said.