MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) FBI raids in the homes of relatives of businessman Oleg Deripaska in Washington and New York are linked to US sanctions, the businessman's spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The FBI is indeed currently conducting raids in the houses belonging to relatives of Oleg Deripaska.

The raids are carried out on the basis of two court orders related to US sanctions. The aforementioned houses are located in New York and Washington, Oleg Deripaska himself does not own them," he said.