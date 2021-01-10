UrduPoint.com
Dershowitz, Giuliani Could Represent Trump At Impeachment Trial - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Outgoing US President Donald Trump is considering Rudy Giuliani and Alan Dershowitz for his impeachment defense team, CNN has reported, citing its sources.

According to the broadcaster, Dershowitz has declined to comment on the matter, while Giuliani's spokesperson has not yet responded to a request for comment.

The Democrat-led House of Representatives is set to introduce articles of impeachment against Trump on Monday in the wake of the Capitol Hill riot, when thousands of the president's supporters stormed the Capitol building in a bid to prevent the Congress from certifying President-elect Joe Biden's election victory.

The attack came after Trump urged his followers to "fight" to reverse the outcome of the alleged fraud-ridden vote.

