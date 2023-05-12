DeSantis Attempts to Win Over Conservative Donors Ahead of Anticipated 2024 Run - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has held a series of dinners with conservative donors in recent weeks to pitch his pathway to the presidency ahead of his expected 2024 campaign announcement, Bloomberg reported on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has held a series of dinners with conservative donors in recent weeks to pitch his pathway to the presidency ahead of his expected 2024 campaign announcement, Bloomberg reported on Friday.

DeSantis and his wife, Casey, have hosted potential campaign supporters at their Florida residence to pitch their strategy for the 2024 Republican Party nomination, the report said, citing three attendees of the dinners.

DeSantis has framed himself as a candidate who could accelerate former US President Donald Trump's policies without the associated political baggage, the report said.

Trump, who officially announced his 2024 late last year, has been the Republican frontrunner in recent polls, followed by DeSantis, who has not yet formally launched his campaign.

DeSantis could announce his campaign as early as this month, US media reported in April.

DeSantis and his campaign staff believe they can gain support among Republicans who either never wanted Trump to represent the party or desire new leadership, which they estimate is roughly 70% of the party's base, the report said.

DeSantis also reviewed his policy positions with the potential donors, including his position on the Ukraine conflict, the report said. DeSantis told attendees that he is open to continuing to support Ukraine in its conflict against Russia, but that he wants to ensure the United States is not wasting money, the report said.

Casey DeSantis, who the governor referred to as the "first lady," similarly talked about her own policy work, the report added.

DeSantis' pitch also implied advantages to his potential eight years in office, versus the four to which Trump would be limited, the report said.

One attendee also expressed that DeSantis has the infrastructure and funding to take on Trump, the report said.

DeSantis campaign manager Generra Peck, policy adviser Dustin Carmack, pollster Ryan Tyson and other aides attended the dinners as well, the report said.