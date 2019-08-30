DeSantis Expands State of Emergency to Whole of Florida as Hurricane Dorian Approaches

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The state of emergency has been expanded to cover the entire state of Florida as Hurricane Dorian approaches the US East Coast, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said in a news release.

"Due to Hurricane Dorian's uncertain projected path, I am expanding the state of emergency to include all 67 counties throughout Florida," DeSantis said. "All residents, especially those along the east coast, need to be prepared for possible impacts. As it increases strength, this storm has the potential to severely damage homes, businesses and buildings, which is why all Floridians should remain vigilant.

Do not wait until it is too late to make a plan."

Hours after the US National Hurricane Center upgraded Dorian to a Category 1 hurricane on Wednesday, DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida.

From Florida to South and North Carolina, state and local authorities are preparing for the hurricane's landfall, subsequent flooding and possible losses of electrical power.

Dorian is forecast to increase in strength over the coming days, and may affect parts of the Bahamas and Florida later in the weekend.