DeSantis' Presidential Bid Announcement Falls Flat Amid Tech Issues on Twitter Discussion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2023) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' much anticipated live discussion on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk to formally launch his run for president faltered after it ran into repeated technical issues that caused a significant delay in the event.

More than 600,000 people tuned into the live discussion on Twitter Wednesday evening, causing the system to crash.

US President Joe Biden's team took to Twitter to poke fun at DeSantis' mishap, tweeting "this link works" with a link to donate to his reelection campaign.

The technical issues were eventually resolved, and the event began about 40 minutes late from its scheduled 6 p.m. Eastern Time (22:00 GMT) start.

DESANTIS FORMALLY ANNOUNCES 2024 PRESIDENTIAL BID

DeSantis submitted his paperwork to the Federal Election Commission to run for US president earlier on Wednesday but used Twitter Spaces to formally announce his presidential bid.

"I am running for President of the United States to lead our great American comeback ... We see it with our eyes, and we feel it in our bones, our southern border's collapsed, drugs are pouring into the country, our cities are being hollowed out by spike in crime, the federal government's making it harder for the average family to make ends meet and maintain a middle class lifestyle," he said in a video on Twitter.

DeSantis criticized President Biden's performance, describing him as lacking in vigor and floundering when dealing with challenges the US faces, adding that America's decline is not inevitable but a choice.

DeSantis also highlighted that the US government must strengthen security on the country's border with Mexico, stop millions of illegal immigrants from pouring into the US, support law enforcement and reestablish integrity in the US military.

Moreover, DeSantis said the US constitutional government needs to be revitalized and must stop being run by "unelected bureaucrats" and return to being run by elected representatives representing the US public.

It was notable that DeSantis did not discuss any foreign policy topics during the event.

TRUMP UNLEASHES CRITICISM ON DESANTIS

Former President Donald Trump and his campaign unleashed a string of statements and press releases attacking DeSantis, accusing him of previously backing efforts that would raise taxes, reduce domestic energy production and kill jobs in the US.

"Wow! The DeSanctus TWITTER launch is a DISASTER! His whole campaign will be a disaster," Trump said in a statement.

A Trump campaign spokesperson added: "Glitchy. Tech issues. Uncomfortable silences. A complete failure to launch. And that's just the candidate."

During the live event, DeSantis said governing should be about delivering results rather than about entertainment or building a brand. Those remarks appeared to be directed at Trump, who has been criticized for treating the White House as a reality show and using it to build his brand.

DeSantis will be Trump's top challenger in the race to become the Republican nominee in the presidential election. However, Trump currently leads DeSantis by some 34 points among Republican voters, according to the Real Clear politics political analysis website.