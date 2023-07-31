Open Menu

DeSantis Says Asymmetric US-China Economic Relationship Should End

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said on Monday that the asymmetric relationship between the United States and China, complete with Beijing enjoying a preferential trade status, should end

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2023) Republican presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis said on Monday that the asymmetric relationship between the United States and China, complete with Beijing enjoying a preferential trade status, should end.

"W have to restore the economic sovereignty of this country and take back control of our economy from China," DeSantis said during a campaign stop in New Hampshire. "The abusive relationship, the asymmetric relationship between our two countries must come to an end. No more massive trade deficits, no more importing of goods with stolen intellectual property, no more preferential trade status.

"

DeSantis said US-China relations have been marred by the theft of US intellectual property, trade dumping, Currency manipulation and espionage.

The Florida governor also noted that the United States has developed a dangerous dependence on Chinese supply chains.

US and Chinese officials have held several meetings over the last few months to address a range of issues, especially on issues pertaining to trade. President Joe Biden expects to speak with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping soon, but no date for their talks has been announced yet.

